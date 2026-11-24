KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday declined to interfere with a Single Bench order refusing to stay the government's decision to reconstitute the State Waqf Board, observing that the interim protection granted to the petitioners was sufficient.

A Division Bench comprising Justice Devan Ramachandran and Justice Basant Balaji was hearing appeals filed by K S Hazma, former chairperson, and C K Usman Haji, former member of the Board.

The two had challenged the government order before a Single Bench, which refused to stay it but clarified that the reconstitution would be subject to the outcome of the writ petitions. The pleas were also referred to a Division Bench hearing similar public interest litigations.

The court was informed that the PILs had since been disposed of. Noting that the new Board had already assumed office, it observed that a stay on the government order at this stage was unwarranted.

The Division Bench noted that the PILs concerning the composition of the earlier Waqf Board had already been disposed of by the Chief Justice's Bench. It directed the High Court Registry to list the former Board members' writ petitions before the appropriate Single Bench.