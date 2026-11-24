KASARAGOD: The internal rift between Congress leaders is taking an ugly turn as Kasaragod MP Rajmohan Unnithan accused Shafi Parambil behind the cyberattacks on him and challenged the latter for an open debate. The confrontation comes in the wake of a cartoon circulated by the Youth Congress indicating the Kasaragod MP Unnithan as well as alleged social media attacks on Unnithan.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, Unnithan said that he had said that Shafi Parambil was not part of the A Group of Congress and he had not insulted Parambil. He only spoke the truth, and he would stick to his stand on Parambil till last, said Unnithan. "I challenge him to an open debate on this, and I will quit public life if I am proven wrong," said Unnithan.

The MP questioned if the people calling themselves of Ooomen Chandy school of politics were with Chandy when he was being hunted down in the Solar scam. When everybody backed out trying to save their image, he was with Chandy, said Unnithan. He also reiterated that he never gained anything from Chandy nor from Karunakaran, for whom he was the official spokesperson.

Unnithan alleged that the cyberattacks on him and his son Amal were part of the larger conspiracy, and he precisely knows from where it was orchestrated.

"The social media attacks on me are not spontaneous but are orchestrated. These attacks are controlled from a house in Adoor. I will be forced to reveal many things. Everything is in my diary. Both the mentor and the disciple will get trapped if things come out," warned Unnithan without naming Rahul Mamkootathil.