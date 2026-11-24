KOZHIKODE: In the coastal village of Kadalundi, Keralam’s Responsible Tourism (RT) initiative is steadily boosting community earnings by weaving integrated travel experiences into everyday livelihoods. Domestic and foreign visitors take in the experience with boating trips and combined packages, such as the one-day tours featuring seafood platters that start at Rs 9,000 for a 12-member group.

At the Kadalundi Coir Cooperative Society, elderly women benefit from direct sales of their products, even as the coir pith is seeing increased demand from farmers and poultry farms. Secretary Anitha C K notes that around 65 to 70 workers operate across homes and the society. Revised rules allowing workers past the age of 60 keep is keeping people like Valli, Sarala and Vinodini active decades beyond retirement age.

“Responsible Tourism begins with special grama sabhas, where local residents identify local expertise and activities,” says Kozhikode district RT Mission coordinator Sreekala Lakshmi.

“Through resource mapping and customised packages, their own knowledge shapes every experience, connecting grassroots communities directly with visitors through a transparent marketing platform. Kadalundi stands out among our initiatives in Malabar, where visitors can pair Kadalundi’s boating with grassroots experiences like coir spinning, encouraging direct sales of crafts and empowering the local community.”

The model has also revitalised traditional performing arts like Palakkad’s tholpavakoothu, with daily puppet show packages starting from `500. Indirect revenue from handicrafts, souvenirs, and traditional arts now equals or surpasses direct tourism earnings.

Palakkad-based tholpavakoothu artist Vipin Viswanatha Pulavar, who collaborates with the RT Mission Society, says, “We got the opportunity to perform at Bharat Parv through the RT Mission. Many artisans lack marketing access, and RT creates opportunities for visitors to experience our theatre, museum, and workshops, directly benefiting grassroots artists.”