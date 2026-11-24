KOCHI: Reports of road accidents caused by people driving their vehicles in an inebriated condition have been emerging with troubling regularity.

According to the police, over 23,000 drunk-driving cases were registered during a 25-day special enforcement drive across the state from October 13 to November 7. The campaign followed the October 11 Nedumbassery accident that claimed the lives of three youngsters.

But is enforcement the only way to deter people from driving under the influence? Innovation and technology can also help, say two students who developed a device that cuts off the engine of a vehicle if it detects the presence of alcohol. They developed a prototype for the 2026 State School Science Fair.

“The Nedumbassery accident affected us badly. It was very painful,” said Meharine N and Anushree M S, students of Kayamkulam St Mary’s Girls School.

Anushree met with an accident three years ago. “That incident also played a part in our decision to come up with a device that would prevent accidents caused while driving under the influence,” Meharine, a Class IX student, told TNIE.

An auto-rickshaw that Anushree was travelling in was hit by a car driven by an inebriated person. “I was left seriously injured,” said Anushree, of Class X. She vowed to come up with ways which would act as a deterrence against drunk driving, and was joined by Meharine in the effort. The duo bagged Grade A at the science fair for their contraption.

“Our Arduino-based safety system has an MQ3 alcohol sensor that checks the driver’s breath. It reads the level several times to avoid false alarms. If alcohol is detected repeatedly, a relay locks the engine, a buzzer sounds, and a display shows “Alcohol detected, don’t drive”. At the same time, a 4G GSM module sends an emergency alert to the police. The vehicle will start and run normally if the person at the wheel is sober,” they explained.

The duo said police-grade electrochemical fuel-cell breath sensors can replace the MQ3 sensor for commercial use.

“It can be fitted into a vehicle’s ignition system. Instead of a one-time test, the sensor would keep checking the driver in the background. The police alert can also be programmed to send the vehicle’s live location. This would enable pre-emptive action against drunk drivers. We don’t want another family to experience loss due to the recklessness of others,” the two said.