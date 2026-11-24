THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In what could lead to heated political discussions, a faction of LPST rankholders on Monday stated that a majority of the rankholders are not in support of the ongoing protest. Introducing themselves as the LPST Ranklist Coordination Committee, the group held a press meet here on Tuesday, alleging that the protest now solely proceeds on the decision of Valarmathi. However, committee president Ajmal Shah was later found to be an MSF office-bearer, and an LPST rankholder from Kottayam.
The committee said they stepped forward to respond at this stage, as the protestors create an impression that they represent all rankholders, and that all of them are against the sitting government.
“Why did the protestors say that they will not accept the four conditions- including HTV appointments and extension of ranklists - without reducing the ratio? At least 300 appointments would have taken place if that had taken place.
At the end of the day, it is the government that decides on what to do, and we don’t want the government to turn hostile against the rankholders,” Jamsheed Ali, a committee member, told TNIE.
The new outfit claims that they want the implementation of the four demands accepted in principle by the government, and are ready to wait for the government to take time and study the root cause of the division fall.
“The government said that they will accept the demands once the protest is called off. Won’t it take some time for the government to make the order?” Jamsheed asks. While General Education Minister N Samsudheen had earlier informed- after the first phase of the protest and during last week- that an order accepting the four main demands will soon be released, no formal document had surfaced.
Meanwhile, the protesting rankholders refused to make a comment about the rebel group. “If the ratio reduction is not considered, there would be no effect for the rest, even if all others are accepted. Apparently, they believe the government would solve their problem at once,” a protester said.
Meanwhile, Valarmathi responded that the rebel faction was never part of the protest. “Ajmal was the state president of the protest team, but was ousted after we came to know he was trying to sabotage the protest,” she told reporters.