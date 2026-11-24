THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In what could lead to heated political discussions, a faction of LPST rankholders on Monday stated that a majority of the rankholders are not in support of the ongoing protest. Introducing themselves as the LPST Ranklist Coordination Committee, the group held a press meet here on Tuesday, alleging that the protest now solely proceeds on the decision of Valarmathi. However, committee president Ajmal Shah was later found to be an MSF office-bearer, and an LPST rankholder from Kottayam.

The committee said they stepped forward to respond at this stage, as the protestors create an impression that they represent all rankholders, and that all of them are against the sitting government.

“Why did the protestors say that they will not accept the four conditions- including HTV appointments and extension of ranklists - without reducing the ratio? At least 300 appointments would have taken place if that had taken place.

At the end of the day, it is the government that decides on what to do, and we don’t want the government to turn hostile against the rankholders,” Jamsheed Ali, a committee member, told TNIE.

The new outfit claims that they want the implementation of the four demands accepted in principle by the government, and are ready to wait for the government to take time and study the root cause of the division fall.