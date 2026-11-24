THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In what seems to be a sticky wicket situation for former sports council president U Sharaf Ali, the SIT probing the Messi visit row has decided to monitor his financial transactions. The move comes after the SIT came across a transaction worth Rs 2 crore from the sponsor, Reporter Broadcasting Company, to him.

“The amount was later transferred to a joint bank account owned by Sharaf and his brother. We are checking if this was further transferred to other accounts,” a top official with the SIT told TNIE.

Meanwhile, Sports Minister O J Janeesh said the political ownership of the issue should not be undermined. “The programme was branded as a government-owned event, and was even mentioned by the then-chief minister. So the issue does not get limited to a minister or council president alone; there is a political ownership to the issue.”

Reiterating that the allegations against Sharaf are severe, he said the government will not interfere in the probe.

Earlier in the month, Governor Om Prakash Mathur had permitted the prosecution of former sports minister V Abdurahiman under the Prevention of Corruption Act in the case. Four sections will be slapped against the ex-minister and four others, including his former private secretary C Sathyapalan and Sharaf Ali.