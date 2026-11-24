KOZHIKODE: Actor Mohanlal on Monday praised the RSS for preserving cultural identity and for nurturing national consciousness among the younger generation.

Speaking after inaugurating the Mathangi Multimedia Recording Studio of the Mahatma College of Mass Communication under RSS-affiliated Kesari weekly, he said Kesari’s establishment was an initiative driven by Sangh workers who sought to combine journalism with wider social and cultural engagement.

The organisation’s efforts through Kesari went beyond publishing and represented an attempt to safeguard the country’s cultural heritage, he said. He also portrayed the weekly as a platform that had consistently upheld national pride and cultural values.

Recalling the contributions of veteran RSS ideologue P Parameswaran, Mohanlal said the publication played a role in introducing successive generations of Malayalis to the philosophical traditions of India.

Mohanlal spoke about his association with films depicting the lives and responsibilities of members of the armed forces. His visits to military establishments and sensitive border locations during filming had given him an opportunity to understand the challenges faced by the personnel there.

Referring to Operation Ganga, his upcoming film based on India’s evacuation mission to bring its citizens home from Ukraine following the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war in February 2022, he indicated that the film would explore the spirit of national solidarity and the country’s response during a challenging international crisis.