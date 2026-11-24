THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After several days of a dry spell, Keralam is likely to witness a revival of northeast monsoon activity from Tuesday, with the IMD forecasting isolated heavy rainfall in several districts over the next four days. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Pathanamthitta for Tuesday.

According to IMD, the monsoon will intensify on Thursday and Friday.

“The impact of the recent cyclones have cleared and the seasonal easterly winds have re-established over the region. There is a trough in the easterlies and rainfall activity will pick up across Keralam from Tuesday afternoon, bringing thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and isolated gusty wind,” IMD director Neetha K Gopal told TNIE.

She said rainfall intensity will reduce by Friday and reduce further from Saturday.

“There is a high possibility that the northeast monsoon will end on a deficient note,” she said.

Yellow alerts

Tuesday: T’Puram, Kollam & P’Thitta

Wednesday: P’Thitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam & Alappuzha

Thursday: P’Thitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Alapuzha, Thrissur & Palakkad

Friday: Alapuzha, Kottayam & Ernakulam