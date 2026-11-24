MALAPPURAM: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s remarks favouring strong strategic ties with Israel, including defence cooperation and arms purchases, have triggered a political controversy in Keralam, with the Jamaat-e-Islami and CPM strongly criticising his position.

In a Facebook post, P Mujeeb Rahman, the Jamaat-e-Islami Kerala Ameer, termed Rahul’s remarks unacceptable and accused the Congress of abandoning India’s traditional foreign policy position on Palestine. He said Rahul’s advocacy of stronger military and diplomatic ties with Israel at a time when Gaza was witnessing what he described as one of the world’s worst genocides, was highly objectionable. He also accused the Congress of following the BJP government’s pro-Zionist foreign policy and warned that abandoning the party’s own historical position on Palestine would be suicidal.

Accusing the Congress of hypocrisy, Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan, in a post on X, said Rahul’s position of advocating stronger relations with Israel while expressing opposition to its actions in Gaza was indefensible.

“His pro-imperialist position also undermines the legacy of Nehru, whose foreign policy stood firmly against imperialism and in solidarity with the Palestinian struggle. There can be no balancing act when humanity is on trial,” Pinarayi wrote.

The controversy has put the IUML in a politically delicate position. The party and its leaders have repeatedly organised protests against Israel’s military offensive in Gaza and expressed solidarity with Palestinian people. The leadership is yet to publicly respond to the criticism against the remarks.