THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a sign of growing differences within the Congress-led UDF, one of its constituents, the RSP openly expressed discontent over the government’s decision to raise cabinet ranks. The party also expressed concern over lack of consultations within the front.

“We cannot agree with the government’s move to raise the number of cabinet ranks. When UDF was in the opposition, we criticised similar moves from the previous government,” said RSP convenor N K Premachandran.

If the UDF does introduce a system to accommodate senior leaders with cabinet ranks, RSP leader A A Aziz should be given one, he said, adding, “We will communicate our demand with the chairman and UDF convenor.”

The party state secretariat, which discussed the issue on Monday, also highlighted the need for collective efforts, stating that the lack of UDF meetings has affected policy decisions.

“The Congress leadership should convene regular UDF meetings. It is not happening now. The unified efforts of ‘Team UDF’ were what brought this government to power. However, recent controversies have overshadowed the achievements of the government,” Premachandran said. “Mere presence of key leaders in the cabinet does not guarantee efficient functioning of a government. The cabinet is a constitutional body. There should be political discussions and deliberations on policy-related issues,” he said.

The criticism comes amid a four-month gap in UDF meetings. The last formal meeting of the UDF coordination committee was held in July.