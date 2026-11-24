PATHANAMTHITTA: With pilgrim arrivals remaining below expectations during the opening week of the Mandala-Makaravilakku season, the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) is looking towards the traditional upswing in footfall from Vrischikam 12.

The board expects the number of devotees visiting the hill shrine to increase from the 12th day of the Malayalam month of Vrischikam, which traditionally marks the beginning of a busier phase of the pilgrimage. “A substantial increase in pilgrim arrivals is usually witnessed from Vrischikam 12. It was only during the past couple of seasons that the daily footfall crossed one lakh during the opening week itself,” a TDB official said.

TDB, however, maintains that the situation is not as concerning as it might appear. The average daily footfall during the first week remained above 60,000, while at least 10,000 pilgrims who booked virtual queue slots failed to turn up each day even in previous seasons, the official pointed out.

The subdued turnout has begun to affect businesses dependent on the annual pilgrimage. Traders operating in the region say the shorter duration of pilgrims’ stay in the pilgrimage zone has translated into lower sales. The decline has also affected the sale of appam and aravana. Daily aravana sales have averaged around 2.8 lakh tins this season, against 3.5 lakh tins during the corresponding period last year.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the temple reopening at 3pm saw the Nadapanthal fill up with devotees. By 4pm, a total of 59,037 pilgrims had registered for darshan, including 4,184 through spot bookings. Despite the sizeable turnout, advance arrangements ensured a smooth darshan for devotees.