KOCHI: Even the gods seem to have been left in the dark, as gold and silver valuables ‘disappear’ from several temples under the Cochin Devaswom Board without a trace. With one incident following another, investigations into the missing valuables have repeatedly failed to identify those responsible, raising serious questions about the safety of temple assets and accountability within the board, which manages 406 temples across Central Keralam.
One of the cases dates back to 2008, when 663mg of gold went missing from the top portion (makudam) of the kolam of the deity at Sree Poornathrayeesha temple in Tripunithura.
As per the board registry, the makudam weighed 954.663g, but when weighed in 2008, 663mg was found missing. Eighteen years later, the case stays unresolved, with no clarity on who took the gold or what happened to it.
The incident remains a telling example of how temple valuables can disappear without anyone being held accountable. In the latest incident, six silver pots, total weighing 2.5kg, reportedly went missing from Sree Krishna Swamy temple at South Chittoor in Kochi this month. Five of the pots weigh 300g each, while the sixth weighs one kilogram.
Though the devaswom board has initiated a probe, past incidents have cast doubts over whether the investigation could eventually identify those responsible.
Will take measures to prevent such incidents: Devaswom commissioner
Their disappearance came to light recently when the assistant commissioner (valuable) of the board inspected the temple inventory.
In 2025, a gold crown weighing 15.5g went missing from Pazhayannur Bhagavathy Temple, considered one of the family deities of the Cochin Royal Family. While the investigation is still under way, the whereabouts of the crown and the identity of those responsible remain a mystery.
“Several such incidents have been reported, where temple assets remain missing, with investigations failing to identify those behind them. In some cases, despite the Cochin Devaswom Board conducting internal inquiry, no action has been initiated to sue the officials concerned,” said Govindhan Namboothiry, an RTI activist. He said such missing incidents raise questions about the accountability of devaswom boards.
M K Sudarshan, former president of Cochin Devaswom Board, noted that the board already has a system to register its inventories. “We have already begun preparing digital records of the devaswom inventories. However, in some temples, the auditing and registering of temple assets may not be done in a time-bound manner, resulting in such incidents of missing,” he said.
A majority of ancient temples in the state are believed to be treasure troves of large amount of gold and silver, passed on during the king’s rule or contributed by devotees over a period of time. As per the norms, it is the deity, treated as a minor, who owns the temple assets, and the devaswom board’s responsibility is to keep them safe and accounted for.
Acknowledging the latest incident at South Chittoor temple, Devaswom Commissioner K J Ajikumar said such missing of temple inventories would be taken seriously and necessary measures initiated to avoid it in future.