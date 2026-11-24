KOCHI: Even the gods seem to have been left in the dark, as gold and silver valuables ‘disappear’ from several temples under the Cochin Devaswom Board without a trace. With one incident following another, investigations into the missing valuables have repeatedly failed to identify those responsible, raising serious questions about the safety of temple assets and accountability within the board, which manages 406 temples across Central Keralam.

One of the cases dates back to 2008, when 663mg of gold went missing from the top portion (makudam) of the kolam of the deity at Sree Poornathrayeesha temple in Tripunithura.

As per the board registry, the makudam weighed 954.663g, but when weighed in 2008, 663mg was found missing. Eighteen years later, the case stays unresolved, with no clarity on who took the gold or what happened to it.

The incident remains a telling example of how temple valuables can disappear without anyone being held accountable. In the latest incident, six silver pots, total weighing 2.5kg, reportedly went missing from Sree Krishna Swamy temple at South Chittoor in Kochi this month. Five of the pots weigh 300g each, while the sixth weighs one kilogram.

Though the devaswom board has initiated a probe, past incidents have cast doubts over whether the investigation could eventually identify those responsible.