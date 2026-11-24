THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The ongoing preliminary enquiry against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on corruption allegation seems to be heading towards a dead end as the vigilance is yet to acquire any evidence that supports the corruption charges against the 1988-batch IAS officer, who had previously served as Keralam’s PWD secretary.

Sources told TNIE the sleuths have now sought documents related to Kerala State Transport Project (KSTP) from the public works department for scrutiny and this could be the final stage of the enquiry, sources added.

The files pertaining to KSTP works from 2005 and 2006 were sought by vigilance sleuths, who are conducting a preliminary enquiry on the allegation that Gyanesh had demanded a bribe of `2 crore from an Indo-Malaysian consortium PATI-BEL, which was involved in the multi-crore MC Road widening project, to clear pending bills.

PATI-BEL’s Malaysian engineer, Lee See Been, who was the chief project manager of its Keralam operations, died by suicide in 2006 after reportedly flagging bribe demands of Keralam bureaucrats, including Gyanesh, in a suicide note.