THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The factional feud in the state Congress has taken a fresh turn, with leaders loyal to CM VD Satheesan deciding to keep AICC general secretary in charge of Keralam Deepa Dasmunsi out of deliberations on the party’s internal affairs.

The move signals a serious breakdown in communication between Satheesan camp and the AICC representative raising questions about her ability to mediate the escalating factional differences.

The Satheesan camp has virtually lost confidence in Deepa Dasmunsi, accusing her of taking partisan positions instead of maintaining neutrality in dealing with competing interests within the party.

Leaders close to the chief minister have decided that there is little point in taking her into confidence in future discussions.

“There’s no need for another group in the party. Satheesan will hold discussions with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi when the high command decides to take up organisational issues in Keralam,” said a leader close to the CM.

Asked why the camp had decided to bypass the AICC general secretary, the leader said they had lost confidence in her, alleging that AICC leaders had been taking partisan positions for a long time.

The latest development has brought the strained relationship between Satheesan and Deepa Dasmunsi to a new low.