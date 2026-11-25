THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The factional feud in the state Congress has taken a fresh turn, with leaders loyal to CM VD Satheesan deciding to keep AICC general secretary in charge of Keralam Deepa Dasmunsi out of deliberations on the party’s internal affairs.
The move signals a serious breakdown in communication between Satheesan camp and the AICC representative raising questions about her ability to mediate the escalating factional differences.
The Satheesan camp has virtually lost confidence in Deepa Dasmunsi, accusing her of taking partisan positions instead of maintaining neutrality in dealing with competing interests within the party.
Leaders close to the chief minister have decided that there is little point in taking her into confidence in future discussions.
“There’s no need for another group in the party. Satheesan will hold discussions with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi when the high command decides to take up organisational issues in Keralam,” said a leader close to the CM.
Asked why the camp had decided to bypass the AICC general secretary, the leader said they had lost confidence in her, alleging that AICC leaders had been taking partisan positions for a long time.
The latest development has brought the strained relationship between Satheesan and Deepa Dasmunsi to a new low.
What began as differences over the chief minister’s style of functioning has now turned into a wider trust deficit, with Satheesan loyalists questioning her impartiality and role in handling the party’s internal affairs.
“The decision to keep the AICC general secretary out of informal negotiations will have ramifications for the party,” said a senior party leader.
“It also puts the national leadership in a difficult position, as any attempt to broker a settlement in Kerala will have to reckon with the chief minister’s reluctance to engage with its designated representative,” he said.
Deepa Dasmunsi had first flagged the lack of coordination between the government and the Congress organisation at the first Political Affairs Committee meeting held soon after the new UDF government assumed office.
She reportedly criticised the chief minister for the lack of consultation with the party.
“She pointed out that there was virtually no discussion between the government and the party and suggested setting up a government-party coordination mechanism,” said a leader who attended the meeting.
However, Satheesan rejected the proposal, arguing that there was no need for a separate forum as the PCC president, working presidents, former PCC presidents and the Youth Congress president were already part of the cabinet, the leader said.
With the CM ’s camp no longer willing to engage with the AICC representative, the responsibility for managing the growing rift could now shift directly to the high command.