THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A month after assuming office, Governor Om Mathur faces his first closely watched test over a university appointment, with all eyes on his choice of an interim vice-chancellor for Kerala University.

The appointment assumes significance as tensions between the Governor and the government over university appointments have eased since the UDF assumed power.

Mathur’s decision could offer an early indication of how the two sides intend to navigate the contentious issue of vice-chancellor appointments.

The vacancy arises as Kerala University of Health Sciences (KUHS) VC Dr Mohanan Kunnummal, who also holds additional charge of Kerala University, retires on November 28 on attaining the age of 70.

With his retirement, the KUHS VC post will also fall vacant. As the search committee for appointing a regular VC has not yet been constituted, KUHS too could require an interim arrangement.