THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A month after assuming office, Governor Om Mathur faces his first closely watched test over a university appointment, with all eyes on his choice of an interim vice-chancellor for Kerala University.
The appointment assumes significance as tensions between the Governor and the government over university appointments have eased since the UDF assumed power.
Mathur’s decision could offer an early indication of how the two sides intend to navigate the contentious issue of vice-chancellor appointments.
The vacancy arises as Kerala University of Health Sciences (KUHS) VC Dr Mohanan Kunnummal, who also holds additional charge of Kerala University, retires on November 28 on attaining the age of 70.
With his retirement, the KUHS VC post will also fall vacant. As the search committee for appointing a regular VC has not yet been constituted, KUHS too could require an interim arrangement.
Meanwhile, breaking with convention, the UDF government has reportedly submitted a panel of four names for appointment as Kerala University’s interim VC.
The move is seen as an attempt to pre-empt criticism that the government remained silent when former Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed interim VCs in two other universities without consulting it.
According to sources, the four names suggested by the government are Dr R Vasantha Gopal of Kerala University, Dr Abraham Joseph of the University of Calicut, E Sulaiman of Mahatma Gandhi University and Dr Junaid Bushri of Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT).
While Vasantha Gopal is the senior-most academic from Kerala University, with over 13 years of experience at the professor level, Bushri is currently serving as the interim VC of CUSAT.
The Lok Bhavan, however, is understood to be unhappy with the government’s move, viewing it as an unwelcome attempt to exert pressure on the Governor and influence his decision.