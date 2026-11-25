THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Those attending the 31st International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) can expect a touch of global festival glamour with organisers planning a red-carpet welcome for filmmakers and guests for the first time.

Besides the new reception experience, the Kerala State Chalachithra Academy, for the first time, is introducing IFFK corridors connecting its major screening venues and cultural space.

Academy chairperson Raveendran told TNIE that efforts are in full swing to make the festival experience more immersive and accessible. Drawing inspiration from major international film festivals, the red carpet setup will initially be rolled out at one primary venue.

“Welcoming filmmakers and delegates, particularly those coming from abroad, is a matter of pride for us.

We are planning a red-carpet welcome for everyone, and it will be part of all film premieres, including Malayalam films. For now, we are setting it up at one venue – either Tagore or Kairali theatre, depending on where the space works best,” he said.

To streamline festival movement and round-the-clock experiences, the organisers have designated dedicated IFFK corridors connecting venues.

“Rather than treating the screening venues as isolated spaces, we plan to bring them together as a connected festival zone, stretching from Nishagandhi through Manaveeyam Veedhi, Tagore Theatre and Kalabhavan. Kairali Theatre will also be part of this network.

The idea is to make the festival more accessible and encourage delegates to move between venues and participate in activities beyond film screenings,” he said.