THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The International Nature Festival of Kerala, an initiative first of its kind in the country and organised by the Forest Department, will be held in Thiruvananthapuram from February 7 to 12.

The festival, whose main objective is to present Kerala's rich natural bounty to the world, will see representatives of various tribal communities from the country and abroad. Forest Minister Shibu Baby John said efforts are on to bring Maasai tribal representatives from Maasai Mara in Africa and Whistling Tribe representatives from Meghalaya, the minister added.

"The aim of the festival is to introduce Kerala's nature to the global stage. We intend to organise the event every year. Internationally acclaimed personalities working in the field of nature conservation will be brought as participants," Shibu added.

Tourism Minister P C Vishnunadh said the festival will have the full cooperation of the Tourism and Cultural Departments.

Ahead of the festival, various programmes will be organised in schools, colleges, libraries, literary-cultural collectives and local self-government institutions. From February 7 to 12, photography summit, a literature summit and a film/documentary summit will be held.

Balan Madhavan, Sabin Iqbal and Beena Paul will curate the summits, respectively. Foreign delegates will also participate in the inaugural session to be held on February 7 at Nishagandhi Auditorium.

As part of the film screenings at Tagore and Kalabhavan Theatres, special screenings will be organised for school children. The organising committee for the event was formed with Chief Minister V D Satheesan as chief patron.