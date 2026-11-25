THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Keralam government is planning to enact a new law to curb the unregulated sale of unlabelled and spurious cosmetics across state.

Modelled on the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, the proposed state-specific legislation will mandate licensing and registration for retail outlets, with violations attracting heavy penalties and jail terms.

The state drugs control department has been entrusted with drafting the legislation.

Currently, while manufacturing cosmetics requires a licence, there are no laws governing their retail sale and distribution, unlike pharmaceuticals which require licences at every stage.

“The proposal is to introduce licensing and registration for shops selling cosmetics. We can regulate the sale only from the seller side, and even online sales need regulation,” a senior official familiar with the development said.

“Making the sale licence mandatory would deter shops from stocking cosmetic products without proper labels or licences,” an official added, noting that an initial proposal has been received and will soon be vetted by the law department.

Since 2022, the state drugs control department has been conducting inspections targeting unlabelled cosmetics. However, enforcement has remained challenging due to regulatory gaps.

The push for stricter regulation follows alarming reports of severe kidney damage linked to toxic skincare products sold online and offline.