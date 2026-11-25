KOCHI: Endorsing strict measures to curb pollution in the Pampa during the Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season, the Kerala High Court has approved an Additional District Magistrate’s (ADM) order prohibiting acts causing river pollution and imposing spot fines of up to Rs 5,000, wherever warranted.

A division bench of Justices Raja Vijayaraghavan V and K V Jayakumar passed the order while considering proceedings arising from the Sabarimala Special Commissioner’s report (SSCR No. 32 of 2026) and connected matters.

The court noted that the ADM’s order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, conformed to its earlier directives aimed at ending indiscriminate pollution of the Pampa.

The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) counsel submitted that measures had been taken to create awareness among pilgrims against dumping clothes into the river.

Perusing an inspection report by the Kerala State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) environmental engineer, the bench flagged deficiencies requiring immediate attention in sewage treatment, solid waste management and river cleanliness.

The KSPCB has directed the TDB to urgently de-sludge and clean all sewage treatment plant (STP) tanks and restore all four clarifiers, filters, pumps and treatment units to full capacity.

Repairs to chemical dosing systems, flow meters, pH meters, electrical panels, blowers and pumps were also ordered, alongside proper system certification.