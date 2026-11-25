PATHANAMTHITTA: Who would have thought a milestone could become an Instagram star? At Sabarimala, the freshly painted ‘Sabarimala 0’ marker near the Nadapanthal is doing just that, drawing pilgrims who stop by to pose for selfies and record reels to mark their arrival at the hill shrine.

Located near the entrance to the Nadapanthal, the neatly painted milestone, bearing the words ‘Sabarimala 0’ in blue against a white background, has emerged as an unlikely selfie hotspot.

Pilgrims can be seen posing beside the milestone, leaning against it for photographs and shooting reels to share their Sabarimala experience on social media. What was once just a marker indicating the end of the uphill journey has now become a much-sought-after backdrop for Instagram posts.

Interestingly, it was pilgrims from outside Keralam who first helped turn the milestone into a social media sensation.

Reels featuring the spot, shared by devotees from Delhi and Bengaluru, quickly caught the attention of Malayalis as well. Such has been its popularity that Malayalis living outside the state have reportedly started enquiring with their relatives and friends visiting Sabarimala about the newly popular milestone.

The milestone itself is not new to the spot. However, its fresh coat of blue and white paint appears to have given it an entirely new appeal, transforming an otherwise ordinary roadside marker into a picture-perfect attraction.

For pilgrims trekking uphill from Pampa, the journey to the hill shrine is marked by signboards indicating the distance to Sannidhanam.

After negotiating the steep climb and watching the distance gradually shrink, the sight of the ‘Sabarimala 0’ milestone just before entering the Nadapanthal brings a special sense of fulfilment.

Beyond its popularity on Instagram, the milestone carries an emotional significance for devotees. After a tiring uphill journey, the two-word signboard offers a simple but powerful message: you have finally arrived.