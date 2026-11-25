KOTTAYAM: In a setback to Chief Minister V D Satheesan’s efforts to initiate peace talks between the warring Jacobite and Orthodox factions of the Malankara Church, the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church (MOSC) leadership has ruled out reconciliation talks under the prevailing circumstances.

Satheesan, who met Catholicos Baselios Marthoma Mathews III, supreme head of the MOSC, at the Devalokam Catholicate Palace in Kottayam on Tuesday, was told that the community remained deeply hurt by recent developments and that there was little scope for dialogue as long as justice remained elusive.

The chief minister arrived at the Church headquarters around 1.30pm, but left the premises without speaking to the media after the meeting, which lasted more than half an hour. He also had lunch with the Catholicos before leaving.

During the meeting, the Catholicos expressed the Church’s anguish over the entry of Patriarch Ignatius Aphrem II, supreme head of the Universal Syriac Orthodox Church, into churches at Manarcad, Kothamangalam and Raakkad.

The Church leadership also conveyed its displeasure over the Additional Advocate General’s statement in the High Court that peace talks had reached the final stage.

It said the chief minister had assured it that such incidents would not recur and that the government would not support any unlawful action.