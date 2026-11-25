THRISSUR: A Class 9 student was injured after a country-made gun brought by a classmate went off inside a classroom at the Government HSS, Paruthur, in Thrithala on Tuesday morning.

The student, who sustained a wound on the shoulder, was admitted to a private hospital for emergency surgery to remove the bullet. His condition was not critical, according to preliminary information.

The student had brought an old country-made firearm from his house to show it to his classmates.

School principal Shajimon said other students had informed him that the gun went off while the student was demonstrating how to handle it.

The student reportedly ‘fired’ twice after closing the classroom door. The first bullet hit the floor or wall of the classroom, while the second struck his classmate.

Thrithala police reached the school soon after receiving information and took the student who fired the gun and the weapon into custody.

Police said the firearm did not have a licence, with the preliminary information suggesting that it belonged to the student’s grandfather. The weapon had reportedly been kept in a cupboard at home for several years following the death of the student’s grandfather and father.

“We are investigating how the student gained access to the firearm and brought it from home to school,” Thrithala CI K Krishna Kalidas told TNIE.

Thrithala SI Sathyajith said a case would be registered against the family members for illegal possession of the firearm. The student will then be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board.

General Education Minister N Shamsuddin has asked the director of general education to conduct a detailed inquiry into the incident and submit a report soon.