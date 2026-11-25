KASARGOD: Close on the heels of a cartoon video purportedly mocking him, Kasaragod MP Rajmohan Unnithan on Tuesday accused Shafi Parambil of orchestrating cyberattacks against him, and challenged the Vadakara MP for an open debate.

Addressing reporters in Kasaragod, Unnithan said his remark that Shafi was not part of the Congress’s A group was “a mere truth” and not intended to insult him.

Maintaining that he would stand by his statement till his last breath, he challenged Shafi to an open debate. “I challenge him to an open debate on this. If I am proven wrong, I will quit public life,” he said.

Unnithan questioned how many of those now claiming allegiance to the Oommen Chandy school of politics had stood by the late leader during the solar scam controversy.

“When everyone else backed out to save their own image, I stood by Chandy,” he said.

Unnithan said he had never sought or gained any personal benefits from either Chandy or K Karunakaran, for whom he had served as official spokesperson.

He alleged that the cyberattacks targeting him and his son Amal were part of a larger conspiracy, and claimed to know exactly where they were being orchestrated.