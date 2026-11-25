THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As factional differences intensify within the Congress, loyalists of V D Satheesan are planning to come together to defend the chief minister and the state government against mounting criticism from every corner.

As part of the move, a few leaders recently met in the state capital bringing together leaders and party workers from its affiliated organisations. The move comes amid renewed factional activity within the Congress, with the ‘A’ group meeting the AICC leadership and the KC faction raising concerns over the functioning of the government and the chief minister.

However, the leaders are uncertain because Satheesan has not yet approved the move. “A meeting was held in Nedumangad last week, organised by a few leaders, including BRM Shafeer.

Satheesan followers in other districts are also planning to hold similar meetings in every district to expand and strengthen their activities,” said a Congress insider.

“The cabinet meetings are held to discuss the agenda and decide on policy matters. If the ministers express different opinions even after a decision is made in the cabinet meeting, we can say there are differences and issues of collective responsibility.

These leaders respond to reports that come out after the meetings, leading to an exaggeration of differences,” said a Congress leader, close to Satheesan.

A Satheesan loyalist in Ernakulam said the CM is reluctant to hold such open meetings or groupings. “We are afraid that unless we openly defend the CM and oppose direct and indirect attacks against him, we will lose relevance.