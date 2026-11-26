KANNUR: The farmland of award-winning young farmer Shimjith N, 49, in Thillankery panchayat has been transformed into an open learning centre for those interested in agriculture and biodiversity conservation. The district’s first farm school aims to provide practical agricultural knowledge and introduce visitors to different crops and varieties of medicinal plants.

Established on Shimjith’s farmland named ‘Jaivakam’, the farm school will serve as a platform for sharing knowledge about diverse agricultural practices and the importance of conserving agricultural biodiversity. It will also help farmers, students and the public learn about different crop varieties and the cultivation and preservation of medicinal plants.

The ‘Farm School’ has been established as part of an agricultural biodiversity conservation project (2026-2027) implemented by the M S Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF), Wayanad, in collaboration with the Kerala State Biodiversity Board (KSBB).

“The farm was officially recognised as a farm school on November 21,” Shimjith said.

“Even before that, tourists and students used to visit the farm to learn about the different crops and medicinal plants grown here. Visitors from various countries who come to Kannur also visit the farm to learn about local plant varieties. Through the farm school, we aim to share practical agricultural knowledge with more people and encourage interest in sustainable farming.”

Shimjith’s farm, including leased land, is spread across 17 acres and is home to a remarkable diversity of crops and plants. Around four acres are dedicated to cultivating nearly 1,500 varieties of medicinal plants. The farm also preserves 260 varieties of paddy, 45 varieties of tulsi and 130 varieties of turmeric, along with several other traditional plants. Apart from cultivating and conserving these diverse plant varieties, the farm also sells saplings and seeds to farmers and visitors interested in growing them.