KOCHI: The faction dispute in the Malankara Church heated up further, with the Jacobite Syrian Church strongly criticising the Orthodox Syrian Church Catholicos Baselios Marthoma Mathews III’s unsavoury comments and name-calling of Patriarch Moran Mor Ignatius Aphrem II.

Catholicos of the Jacobite Syrian Church, Aboon Mor Baselios Joseph, said that calling the Patriarch an ‘usurper’ for celebrating Holy Mass at the St Mary’s Jacobite Church in Manarcad is unbefitting of a man of the cloth. He said that such comments only work towards riling up the faithful and are aimed at causing unnecessary tensions.

Catholicos Baselios Joseph was referring to Catholicos Baselios Marthoma Mathews III’s speech during Holy Mass at a church on Sunday. “We believe he will show the decency to correct this. Picking only the parts of court verdicts that suit you and trying to spread misunderstandings is unbefitting. The High Court ruled that the 2017 verdict applies only to three churches. However, the general public knows who usurped the churches and properties built through the hard work of Jacobite Church members in defiance of the 2017 verdict,” said the Catholicos.

Even as he was very critical of the Orthodox Church leaders’ mud-slinging and callous attitude, the Catholicos was very appreciative of the efforts undertaken by the chief ministers of the state. He said former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was someone who clearly understood the hypocrisy of the rival faction.