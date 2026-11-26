IDUKKI: The forest department’s attempt to tranquilise and radio-collar wild tusker Chakkakomban in Chinnakkanal on Wednesday was suspended after the elephant, before the sedative could take full effect, moved into the forest and could not be traced amid heavy fog.

The department plans to resume the operation on Thursday, if weather permits.

The first dose of tranquiliser was administered around 3.45 pm on Wednesday near the Anayirankal landscape. As the veterinary team monitored the effect of the drug, kumki elephants Bharat and Vikram were moved towards the tusker to assist in the operation.

However, Chakkakomban was not fully sedated and moved into the forest. Heavy fog and poor visibility prevented officials from tracking him further. With the animal untraceable and conditions deteriorating, the department called off the operation for the day.The operation involved around 140 personnel, including Rapid Response Teams and elephant squads from different forest divisions. A special 24-member team, including four veterinary doctors, was assigned to the operation.

Officials tracked the elephant through ground teams, a boat in the Anayirankal reservoir and drones. The base camp was set up at Fatima Mata High School in Chinnakkanal.