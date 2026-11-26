KANNUR: KSU State Vice-President P Muhammed Shammas has filed a complaint with the State Police Chief against CPM Kannur district secretariat member and former MLA T I Madhusoodanan. The complaint addresses Madhusoodanan's controversial remarks following the verdict in the C V Dhanaraj murder case, at a public meeting on November 25, which followed a DYFI rally for the Kuthuparamba Martyrs' Day observance.

Madhusoodanan in his speech said that a judge might sit comfortably and quote poetry or sail in a 'boat of fantasy', believing that the Left's fighting spirit could be crushed through imprisonment and punishment. He alleged that the judiciary was acting in the government's interests to suppress Left politics. He added that they were fortunate the court had not ruled that Dhanaraj was not murdered.

Referring to the Cheemeni case, in which five people were burned to death and the accused were later acquitted, Madhusoodanan said that none of the victims were alive today. We don’t intend to bow our heads before anything. Do not think that Payyanur's politics will come to an end because of a single election defeat.

Madhusoodanan said those who criticise the party and its members' families on social media should think carefully before making such remarks.

Shammas in his complaint alleged that Madhusoodanan's speech contained calls for violence, murder threats and statements suggesting that the law would be taken into one's own hands. He also accused the CPM leader of insulting and threatening the judiciary and the judge who delivered the verdict.