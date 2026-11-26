THRISSUR : Under fire from his own party colleagues over his style of functioning, Chief Minister V D Satheesan found an unlikely ally in Union Minister Suresh Gopi. Backing Satheesan, the BJP leader said some people were “jealous” of the public support enjoyed by the CM, adding that such envy was fuelling the “unnecessary” controversies.

Speaking to reporters in Thrissur, Suresh Gopi said even former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan did not enjoy such public support. Referring to the recent controversies involving the Orthodox Church, and Congress MP Shafi Parambil, he urged the media to focus on issues affecting the people rather than give prominence to such controversies.

“Keralam is in ruins. Everyone should focus on putting the state back on the path of progress,” he added.