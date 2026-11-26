THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid escalating infighting in the Congress in Keralam, Chief Minister V D Satheesan alleged that cyber attacks targeting him were being orchestrated from “one centre” under the leadership of an “important person,” whose identity he declined to disclose.

Satheesan said he was used to such attacks and was not particularly bothered by them. However, he alleged that fake news cards carrying his photograph and misleading claims were being circulated as part of a coordinated campaign to tarnish the government’s image.

He alleged that the attacks originated from a common centre. However, he refused to name the person he claimed was leading the campaign. He said logos of established media organisations were also being misused in such cards and called upon the media houses concerned to initiate action against those responsible.