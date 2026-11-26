THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has said it is unable to fulfil the fifth demand of the striking LPST rank holders to reduce the prescribed pupil-teacher ratio from 1:30 to 1:25. Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Wednesday maintained that the average ratio in government lower primary schools is already 1:19 and lowering it further was impractical.

Addressing a post cabinet news briefing, Satheesan said a committee headed by the chief secretary would examine recruitment by the Public Service Commission against non-existent vacancies across departments. Satheesan said the government was willing to hold further discussions with the LPST representatives to explain its position and resolve the impasse. “The government accepted four of the five demands despite the financial implications and was ready to issue orders on them once an understanding is reached and the agitation is withdrawn,” he said.

Explaining the government’s position on the pupil-teacher ratio, Satheesan said government lower primary schools had 3.49 lakh students and 18,856 teachers, taking the average ratio to 1:19 against the prescribed norm of 1:30.

Changing the prescribed norm to 1:25 would not result in additional appointments, as the existing teacher strength is already sufficient in relation to student enrolment, the chief minister argued. He also pointed to declining enrolment in schools.

On the PSC recruitment issue, Satheesan said the commission was publishing rank lists against vacancies that did not actually exist, creating unrealistic expectations among candidates. “The proposed committee would examine the practice across departments and recommend corrective measures. The government would also consult the PSC and consider necessary amendments to put in place a system to prevent such recruitment exercises,” he said.

Kalady University stir

On the ongoing agitation by students at Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, Kalady, Satheesan said the government had no role in the university’s decision to appeal against the High Court order concerning the suspended students.