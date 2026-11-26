THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As brewing unrest and open rift within the state Congress touched unprecedented levels, party veterans have urged the high command to not remain a mute spectator. Seeking immediate intervention to anoint a full-time PCC chief and also set up a mechanism for party-government coordination, they warned that any further delay could prove detrimental.

The AICC cannot remain silent when there’s an open war among leaders, observed ex-PCC chief Mullapally Ramachandran. There’s no justification for such delay in appointing a new party chief.

“The AICC should intervene to settle the dispute. We cannot go forward with an ad-hoc KPCC president anymore. A full-timer who can devote and dedicate his time for the party is needed. Sunny Joseph is already burdened with a heavy portfolio like power. The party workers are an aggrieved lot,” he pointed out.

The absence of a full-fledged party chief coupled with no mechanism for proper coordination between the party and government has created a major divide within both. Questioning the chief minister’s style of functioning, a major section of leaders in the KC faction along with the renewed ‘A’ faction leaders have demanded a system for proper consultations and discussions.

However V D Satheesan camp has been opposing the same as it feels the move is aimed at curtailing the CM’s wings. “First and foremost, V D Satheesan needs to act more tolerant. No doubt, he’s capable of taking decisions on his own.