THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As brewing unrest and open rift within the state Congress touched unprecedented levels, party veterans have urged the high command to not remain a mute spectator. Seeking immediate intervention to anoint a full-time PCC chief and also set up a mechanism for party-government coordination, they warned that any further delay could prove detrimental.
The AICC cannot remain silent when there’s an open war among leaders, observed ex-PCC chief Mullapally Ramachandran. There’s no justification for such delay in appointing a new party chief.
“The AICC should intervene to settle the dispute. We cannot go forward with an ad-hoc KPCC president anymore. A full-timer who can devote and dedicate his time for the party is needed. Sunny Joseph is already burdened with a heavy portfolio like power. The party workers are an aggrieved lot,” he pointed out.
The absence of a full-fledged party chief coupled with no mechanism for proper coordination between the party and government has created a major divide within both. Questioning the chief minister’s style of functioning, a major section of leaders in the KC faction along with the renewed ‘A’ faction leaders have demanded a system for proper consultations and discussions.
However V D Satheesan camp has been opposing the same as it feels the move is aimed at curtailing the CM’s wings. “First and foremost, V D Satheesan needs to act more tolerant. No doubt, he’s capable of taking decisions on his own.
But, he’s unable to take everybody along or even create an impression of wider consultations. Otherwise how could the KPCC president say that he came to know about government decisions through the media,” said a senior leader, once a staunch Oommen Chandy loyalist.
“The current fiasco can be addressed by only two leaders — the CM and the KPCC chief. The PCC chief being part of the cabinet has chosen not to take the lead. Naturally the CM should act more mature. The high command should intervene, and put in place a system for party-government coordination,” the leader said.
There are indications that the ongoing mudslinging and cyberattacks involving Rajmohan Unnithan could be the prelude of another bigger rift. Close on the heels of regrouping of the ‘A’ faction, counter moves have also begun to resist the same. Seniors feel that the high command has been adopting an unnecessary wait and watch policy. “Why is the high command playing the mute spectator? Why such a long delay to bring in a PCC president?” asked a Political Affairs Committee member.
MAMKOOTTATHIL CLARIFIES
A day after Rajmohan Unnithan’s open tirade against Shafi Parambil and Rahul Mamkootathil, the latter has come out clarifying his position. “Never have I indulged in any cyberattack against anyone - either in the Congress or outside. We have a reliable government in the state now. If anybody has a doubt, they can file a complaint,” he said. Mamkootathil came out defending Shafi saying he shares brotherly relations with Shafi. Minister O J Janeesh too came out rejecting Unnithan’s allegations.
SATHEESAN DECLINES TO RESPOND TO CRITICISM
Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Wednesday declined to respond to criticism raised by Congress MP Rajmohan Unnithan, saying he would not comment on organisational matters and that such questions should be directed to the KPCC president. Asked about the criticism amid reports of differences within the Congress, Satheesan refused to be drawn into the issue. He maintained that the leadership had only sought an early resolution of the issues.
CYBERATTACK AGAINST KC: CONG FILES COMPLAINT
Amid internal rift and group war within the Congress, KPCC general secretary Deepthi Mary Varghese handed over a complaint against the alleged cyberattacks on AICC general secretary K C Venugopal to State Police Chief Ravada Chandrasekhar on Tuesday. Details of close to 50 accounts through which cyberattacks were done, including their screenshots, have been handed over to the DGP. The complaint also mentions a similar case of cyberattack against Venugopal during the CM-selection row.