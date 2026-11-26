KANNUR: The Thalassery Additional District and Session Court (I) have found T R Manjunatha (52) guilty of murdering his second wife, Shobha, by strangling her and dumping her body into a well at Iritty in 2017.

The murder case later inspired the Malayalam film 'Uyir', starring Roshan Mathew, which was released in June this year.

Shobha belonged to a nomadic community and was living in a tent at Iritty with her two children and Manjunatha.

The testimony includes a statement from Shobha’s six-year-old daughter, who witnessed the incident. Judge C J Denny found the accused guilty, with the sentence scheduled to be pronounced on November 27.

The incident took place on January 21, 2017, within the limits of Iritty Police Station. Manjunatha, a native of Thimmarajanahalli in Tumkur, Karnataka, was residing in Pandikkad, Malappuram.

According to the prosecution, Manjunath and Shobha had been living together with her two children while moving around parts of Wayanad and Kannur, earning their livelihood through begging.

Manjunath decided to kill her after she opposed his return to his native place in Karnataka and threatened to reveal their involvement in the murder of her first husband, Raju.

According to the prosecution, Manjunatha strangled Shobha until she lost consciousness and later dumped her body into a well. The following day, he travelled from Mysore to Bengaluru by bus and sent the children to Mumbai by train.