KOCHI: In a display of the country’s coastal defence mechanism and preparedness of security agencies, the Indian Navy, in coordination with customs and other stakeholders, conducted a response drill off the Kochi coast on Wednesday. It was part of Exercise Sea Vigil, the pan-India coastal defence and maritime security drill rolled out on November 11.

The Navy simulated an interception where a customs boat located a suspicious vessel and alerted elite marine commandos (MARCOS). The commandos intercepted, boarded and gained control of the vessel. “Exercise Sea Vigil is being organised to showcase the coastal defence mechanism’s ability to deal with conventional and non-conventional seaborne threats.

We aim to simultaneously activate the complete defence mechanism and gain response and interagency coordination towards handling any threat rising from the sea,” said Kochi Joint Operations Centre Officer-in-Charge Lt Commander Deepak Arora.

Exercise Sea Vigil was conceptualised in 2018 to validate the maritime security system in the aftermath of the 26/11 terror attacks. Assets of the Navy, Coast Guard, Coastal Security Police, customs and other maritime agencies are being coordinated to test the security system.