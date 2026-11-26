KANNUR: “Njan oru Mavilayikkaran.” The usually loquacious Chief Minister V D Satheesan turned taciturn when a potentially tricky question on the renewed factional feud in the Congress party was thrown at him at Wednesday’s cabinet briefing.

Popular in Malabar, the clever idiom, which owes its origins to a 1934 story by the late Mannikoth Ramunni Nair, known by the nom de plume Sanjayan, literally means ‘I’m from Mavilayi’ and is used to plead ignorance -- offering an escape from undesirable questions and situations.

On a moonlit night, two drunkards argued over whether the bright object in the sky was the sun or the moon. The argument soon escalated to the point where they both reached for their knives. At that instant, a man who was returning home passed by. The two drunk men stopped him and asked, “Tell us, is that the moon or the sun?” With no one else around, the passerby responded: “My friends, how would I know? I’m not from around here. I’m from Mavilayi!”

“’Njan oru Mavilayikkaran’ is one of the oldest and most widely used expressions in the Malabar region,” says Suresh Babu Elayavoor, chairman of the Kerala Folklore Academy.

“I am 62 years old and have been hearing it since childhood. I also use it. The turn of phrase makes further questions or arguments moot. Everyone simply accepts it as the final word.’

Yet, the idiom’s true source remains unknown. Sanjayan himself quotes the anecdote, probably from an earlier source. Interestingly, people who use the expression regularly have no idea of its origins.