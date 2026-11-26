THRISSUR : Protests have intensified over the alleged lapses on the part of authorities at the Thrissur Government Medical College Hospital following the discovery of the body of a 77-year-old man in a washroom on the hospital premises, 36 hours after his death. The deceased is Makkootti Ravuthar, a native of Chittur in Palakkad.

CPI legislature party leader and Ollur MLA K Rajan has demanded a special investigation team and a high-level probe into the incident. Rajan said he had written to the chief minister and health minister, demanding the constitution of a special investigation team He said the postmortem report indicated that the body was discovered around 36 hours after death. He termed the superintendent’s explanation that the washroom had been cleaned on the day before the body was found as unbelievable and suspicious.

He warned that he would raise the issue in the assembly session beginning November 30 if the government failed to take action.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Suresh Gopi on Wednesday visited the hospital and sought a report from the superintendent. Ravuthar was admitted to the hospital on November 16 with serious cardiac ailments and breathing difficulties. He was undergoing treatment without an attendant.

After he went missing from the ward on November 19, hospital authorities lodged a complaint with the police.

Later on November 21, his body was found during a search of a locked washroom in the Medicine ward.

However, chest hospital superintendent Dr Lijo Kollannoor said the actual circumstances surrounding the incident could be established only through a detailed inquiry.