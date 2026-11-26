KOZHIKODE: Reports have emerged indicating that unauthorised cosmetic products are entering Keralam across international borders, with the drugs control department uncovering widespread illegal sales of Chinese-made beauty products across the state.

In a major raid conducted across various parts of the Malappuram district on Tuesday and Wednesday, the Drugs Control Unit (DCU) seized 14 varieties of cosmetic products belonging to the brand T Y A Fashion Cosmetics that were being sold without proper documentation. According to the official inspection report, none of the seized products possessed the mandatory certifications required for imported foreign goods, nor did they comply with safety regulations.

Meanwhile, the drug control department’s ‘Sahajam Sundaram’ initiative, launched to raise awareness about the health hazards associated with counterfeit beauty products, including fake fairness creams and lipsticks, is set to be extended to school students.

The programme will primarily target students from the upper primary level onwards. The department plans to approach the education department to facilitate the implementation of the initiative in schools.

As part of the campaign, students and teachers will be encouraged to serve as volunteers. The drug control department will provide them with training to educate their peers about the potential health risks associated with the use of counterfeit cosmetic products.