THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a bid to gain greater influence in the selection of permanent Vice-Chancellors, the UDF government has brought out an amendment bill seeking to replace the Senate with the Syndicate as the university representative on search committees in four universities. It also proposes changes to the selection committee of Kerala Agricultural University, besides extending the tenure of VCs and raising their upper age limit.

The University Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, covering seven state universities is slated for introduction in the Assembly session beginning November 30. Under the existing provisions of the Kerala, Calicut, Mahatma Gandhi and Kannur University Acts, one of the three members of the committee tasked with selecting the Vice-Chancellor is elected by the Senate, the broader representative body of the university. The other two members are nominated by the UGC Chairman and the Chancellor. The proposed amendment transfers the responsibility of choosing the university representative to the Syndicate, the university’s executive body.

“The change could give the government greater influence over the selection process, given the representation of government officials and nominees in the Syndicates. In Kerala Agricultural University, the General Council, which currently nominates a member to the selection committee, will be replaced by the Executive Committee,” said a senior government official.

The Bill also proposes to raise the upper age limit for VCs to 70 across all seven universities covered by it. The existing ceiling is 60 in Kerala, Calicut and Kannur universities, and 65 in MG, Sanskrit and Kerala Agricultural universities. At NUALS, the VC’s tenure is currently four years or until the age of 65, whichever is earlier.