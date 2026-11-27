THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the campaign against unlabelled cosmetics gathers momentum, vermilion sold to Sabarimala pilgrims has come under the scanner of the State Drug Control Department. A special team, formed on the High Court’s direction, has seized 2,500 packets from Erumeli.

During the peak pilgrimage season, devotees use large quantities of vermilion (kumkumam) for rituals such as Pettathullal at Erumeli. Conical heaps of bright vermilion, turmeric (manjal), and sacred ash (bhasmam) displayed in baskets or on tarpaulins are a familiar sight at temporary stalls and permanent shops along key transit hubs like Erumeli, Nilakkal, and Pampa.

Estimates indicate that over 25 tonnes of chemical-based vermilion are sold in Erumeli alone each season, typically imported in bulk by a few wholesale traders and repacked into smaller pouches. Under regulatory norms, vermilion falls under the purview of cosmetics, requiring valid licensing and proper labelling.

In the recent inspections, the special squad confiscated approximately 55 kg of unlabelled vermilion, comprising over 2,500 packets weighing 20 grams each, from local retail outlets.

None of the seized packets carried manufacturing details or valid production licences.

“It can be considered a part of Operation Soundarya, but this is seasonal,” said State Drugs Controller K Sujith Kumar, referring to the department’s ongoing drive against spurious cosmetics across Keralam. To overcome an acute staff shortage, the department constituted a five-member squad following directives from the High Court, which refused to relax the ban on chemical kumkumam citing health and ecological concerns.