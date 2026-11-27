KOZHIKODE: The marketing office reportedly linked to F Tune face cream, which was traced to Kumbla in Kasaragod following complaints of mercury contamination, was found locked during an investigation.

The establishment was reportedly operating under the name Digma Marketing. The removal of office equipment and the signboard has raised further questions about the company’s operations and those associated with it.

The police and the drug control department have initiated investigations into the matter after a 17-year-old Malappuram girl developed a severe kidney disorder after using an unregulated fairness cream.

In a significant revelation, a former employee, identified as Muththas, reportedly confirmed that the establishment operating from the premises in Kumbla was associated with F Tune Marketing.

According to his statement, the company had provided marketing and call centre services for F Tune. Muththas further alleged that the operations were controlled by a native of Arikkady in Kasaragod.