PATHANAMTHITTA: For M V Manoj, the moments between work shifts are anything but idle. As hundreds of devotees make their way to the hill shrine at Sabarimala, the artist from Kumaranelloor in Palakkad quietly turns to his sketchbook, capturing the sights and spiritual essence of Sabarimala, one stroke at a time.

The pathinettam padi, the majestic sopanam and the towering flagstaff are among the familiar sights that find a place in his sketches.

Working only with black and white, Manoj brings alive the architectural details and spiritual character of the shrine through remarkably intricate lines. There are no elaborate colours or artistic embellishments. Yet, his drawings convey something beyond what meets the eye – the devotion, serenity and distinct atmosphere of the pilgrimage.

A temporary worker at the aravana packing plant, Manoj makes the most of the breaks between his shifts to pursue his passion. For him, the sannidhanam is not merely a workplace but also a source of artistic inspiration.

His relationship with art began much earlier, when he was just six years old. The childhood fascination gradually grew into a serious pursuit, leading him to obtain a diploma in painting from a fine arts college. Today, he works as a freelance artist, specialising in mural and portrait paintings. But the journey to becoming an artist was far from smooth.

Financial constraints forced him to discontinue his studies midway. With little choice, he left for Mumbai in search of a livelihood. It was his father who recognised the artistic talent in him and refused to let circumstances bring an end to his son’s dreams.