THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a move being projected as anti-Left, the prisons department has barred the distribution of political party mouthpieces and other publications reflecting their political interests in prisons across the state.

The action follows a complaint lodged with the home minister by Congress leader Amritha Radhakrishnan, a member of the advisory committee of the Kannur Women’s Jail. The circular, issued on Thursday, prohibits the distribution of such publications, irrespective of whether they are purchased using government funds or provided through sponsorships.

According to the circular, prisons are correctional institutions aimed at the mental and social rehabilitation of inmates. Therefore, information reaching prisoners should be truthful and free from bias.

“For the past 10 years, the CPM has ruled over prisons with an iron fist, freely granting parole to political prisoners and distributing Deshabhimani in jails,” Amritha said.