KOCHI: One cooks for the ruling royal family of Abu Dhabi. Another helms the kitchens of a luxury hotel group in Keralam. Thousands of others work in five-star hotels, upscale restaurants and luxury cruise ships across the world.
‘The institution that gave them their first lessons in the culinary arts, however, is struggling to pay its teachers, fill vacant posts and, at some of its centres, even conduct practical classes.
Nearly six decades after Keralam pioneered the concept of Food Craft Institutes (FCIs) in the country, the institutions that once served as a model for other states are fighting to stay afloat. It was in 1967 that the country’s first Food Craft Institute was established at Kalamassery in Ernakulam. Spearheading the initiative was Thangam Philip, a celebrated culinary educationist, Padma Shri awardee and the then principal of Bombay Catering College. The idea was to create a pool of skilled professionals for the emerging tourism and hospitality industry.
And it delivered.
For Mohammed Ihsan, a private chef to the ruling royal family in Abu Dhabi, the journey to the royal kitchen began at the modest premises of FCI Perinthalmanna. “What helped me enter this field and reach the position I am in today was the 10-month course at Food Craft Institute, Perinthalmanna. I was in the 2014-15 batch,” Ihsan told TNIE.
Beyond classroom lessons, his teacher Prasath and the team ensured that the students received extensive hands-on training. “After finishing college, they provided training placement at Hyatt in Bengaluru. When we arrived there, everyone was amazed seeing the working skills of me and my two classmates. Over these 11 years of experience, I have also had the opportunity to meet and recruit many pass-outs from FCI,” he said.
For Sreejesh Padappayil, executive chef with Fragrant Nature Hotels and Resorts, who also oversees the East India Street Cafes at Panampilly Nagar and Fort Kochi, it was FCI Kalamassery that laid the foundation for his career. He credits the institute’s practical training and the professional experience shared by its faculty for his success. The FCIs’ biggest achievement, perhaps, has been their ability to turn youngsters from economically disadvantaged backgrounds into sought-after hospitality professionals, without burning a hole in their pockets.
A course that costs Rs 1.25 lakh at the Institute of Hotel Management and Catering Technology (IHMCT) is available at an FCI for just `35,000, according to a faculty member.
But behind these success stories lies an institution in distress. The 2018 floods and the subsequent Covid-19 pandemic dealt a double blow to the FCIs. The previous LDF government slashed the annual grant from `5 crore to `2.25 crore — a whopping 55% reduction.
Today, the 13 FCIs spread across the state have around 1,600 students on their rolls. Their teachers and administrative staff, however, have not received salaries for the past four months. “For the past eight years, the teachers and staff have been struggling financially as they are not getting paid regularly. Many teaching posts lie vacant. Several of the newer institutes lack proper infrastructure,” said a superintendent in charge of an FCI.
At some centres, practical classes — the very backbone of hospitality education — are not being conducted, according to another teacher.
Even the pay revision for employees was implemented after a four-year delay, with the government directing the institutes to meet the arrears from their own funds. “How can an educational institution generate own funds?” the teacher asked.
Ironically, at a time when Keralam is positioning itself as a global tourism destination, the institutions that supply skilled manpower to the industry are being starved of funds.
Prashant Vasudev, former deputy director with the department of tourism, pointed out that the FCIs had undergone significant changes in their administrative and funding structure over the decades.
“When the first institute was launched in 1967 at Kalamassery, it was a joint venture between the central and state governments. These institutions functioned with grants from both the central and state governments. But they have now been taken over entirely by the Government of Keralam,” he said.
The institutes, originally under the technical education department, now come under the tourism department, though the former continues to be the certificate-issuing authority.
While the institutions modelled on Keralam’s pioneering initiative are flourishing elsewhere in the country, the original ones are floundering, Prashant said. He believes the FCIs can still be revived through modernisation, recruitment and investment in infrastructure. What baffles him, however, is the government’s announcement of a new culinary institute in the budget when an established network of institutions already exists.
“Did the government make that announcement unaware that an institution called Food Craft is already functioning?” he asked. The demand for FCI graduates, meanwhile, has hardly diminished. “Wherever you go, you will find at least one alumnus of FCI working in a high position in the tourism and hospitality industry,” the superintendent said.