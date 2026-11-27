KOCHI: One cooks for the ruling royal family of Abu Dhabi. Another helms the kitchens of a luxury hotel group in Keralam. Thousands of others work in five-star hotels, upscale restaurants and luxury cruise ships across the world.

‘The institution that gave them their first lessons in the culinary arts, however, is struggling to pay its teachers, fill vacant posts and, at some of its centres, even conduct practical classes.

Nearly six decades after Keralam pioneered the concept of Food Craft Institutes (FCIs) in the country, the institutions that once served as a model for other states are fighting to stay afloat. It was in 1967 that the country’s first Food Craft Institute was established at Kalamassery in Ernakulam. Spearheading the initiative was Thangam Philip, a celebrated culinary educationist, Padma Shri awardee and the then principal of Bombay Catering College. The idea was to create a pool of skilled professionals for the emerging tourism and hospitality industry.

And it delivered.

For Mohammed Ihsan, a private chef to the ruling royal family in Abu Dhabi, the journey to the royal kitchen began at the modest premises of FCI Perinthalmanna. “What helped me enter this field and reach the position I am in today was the 10-month course at Food Craft Institute, Perinthalmanna. I was in the 2014-15 batch,” Ihsan told TNIE.

Beyond classroom lessons, his teacher Prasath and the team ensured that the students received extensive hands-on training. “After finishing college, they provided training placement at Hyatt in Bengaluru. When we arrived there, everyone was amazed seeing the working skills of me and my two classmates. Over these 11 years of experience, I have also had the opportunity to meet and recruit many pass-outs from FCI,” he said.