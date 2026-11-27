MALAPPURAM: With factional battles continuing to expose divisions within the Congress, the IUML wants its UDF partner to take a cue from the League’s single-leadership structure and emulate it as a model of organisational discipline.

The League believes its ability to maintain unity despite its growing electoral strength offers a lesson for the Congress, where rival groups continue to compete for political space and leadership.

IUML state general secretary P M A Salam has made the contrast explicit, taking an indirect swipe at the Congress by saying that people joining the party can only become part of one faction or another, unlike the League, which has no separate groups and functions under a unified leadership.

Speaking at a party programme in Alappuzha, Salam said a political party once known for its strict discipline and widely respected across Keralam had now been reduced to internal squabbles.

Pointing to the absence of camps identified with individual leaders, Salam said there was no ‘Kunhalikutty group’ or ‘Basheer group’ in the League. Instead, the party functions under a single leadership headed by president Sayyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal. He said this organisational unity was also attracting people from other political formations to the League.

The League’s argument is also finding support among its workers, who have taken the comparison to social media discussions. They have been urging the Congress to adopt a similar leadership structure, arguing that the IUML has managed to maintain organisational cohesion even with 22 MLAs, including five ministers, without visible factional divisions.