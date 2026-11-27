KOCHI: Keralam will ensure 30 per cent representation for women in police recruitment, Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala said on Thursday.

Speaking after inaugurating the headquarters building of the Kerala Armed Police (KAP) First Battalion at Tripunithura, the minister said the government was committed to giving women greater representation in police force, in keeping with the changing times and the need for gender equality.

Currently, 64 police stations in the state are headed by women Station House Officers (SHOs). Women officers have demonstrated their ability to administer police stations efficiently, he said.

Describing the Kerala Police as a model for the country in maintaining law and order and detecting crimes through technological expertise, Chennithala said the force was working towards the goal of making every station a ‘My Police Station’.

The government also aims to modernise police stations by replacing old vehicles, improving infrastructure and ensuring that all legally mandated services are accessible to the public, he added.

Referring to the ongoing anti-narcotics drive, the minister described Operation Toofan as the largest drug crackdown in the state’s history. More than 16,000 people have been arrested and over 13,000 cases registered as part of the operation, he said.

The Kerala Police was actively working to dismantle international drug networks targeting the younger generation, and Operation Toofan would continue without compromise until drugs were completely eradicated from the state, he added.

The government has sanctioned Rs 27 crore for the development of the KAP First Battalion headquarters with modern facilities. The minister said the project had become a reality through the collective efforts of people’s representatives and officials.