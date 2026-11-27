ALAPPUZHA: SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan has said that he has no personal differences with Chief Minister V D Satheesan, clarifying that his criticism of the Congress leader has been limited to specific issues.

Speaking to reporters at Kanichukulangara, Vellappally said he had maintained a close relationship with Satheesan in the past and described him as a highly capable leader.

He said Satheesan would be warmly welcomed if he visited Kanichukulangara and added that nobody had been barred from meeting him.

Vellappally alleged that he had been subjected to harassment in both public and private life for the past 30 years. “Certain people were attempting to destroy the SNDP Yogam and the SN Trust by targeting me. But they had even lost their deposits in the SN Trust election,” he said.