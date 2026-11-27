KOCHI: A mobile phone number displayed in a film featuring actor Kunchacko Boban has allegedly turned into a source of persistent harassment for its owner, prompting Kochi City Cybercrime Police to register a case against the producers of Malayalam blockbuster Officer on Duty, including Martin Prakkat, for using the number without masking it.

Producer Siby Chavara and Renjith Nair are the other accused in the case, registered following a directive from the Ernakulam Chief Judicial Magistrate Court.

According to the FIR, the complainant alleged that his active mobile phone number was displayed as the contact number of a female character in the film without his knowledge or consent.

Following the film's release, he began receiving repeated calls and messages from strangers, including threats and obscene comments, causing him mental distress and affecting his reputation.

The complainant said he had been using the number since 2014 and that it was linked to important personal and financial records, including his Aadhaar and PAN cards and bank accounts. He also received unsolicited calls from overseas numbers, disrupting his daily life, the FIR stated.

Officer on Duty, directed by debutant Jithu Ashraf and starring Kunchacko Boban, was released in theatres in February 2025. The film is currently available on Netflix in multiple languages.

The court had earlier sought a report from the Central Police Station House Officer under Section 175(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita before directing further action.

The accused have been booked under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita relating to criminal intimidation, defamation and common intention; the Information Technology Act provisions dealing with identity theft, impersonation and the transmission of obscene and sexually explicit material; and the Kerala Police Act for causing nuisance through communication.