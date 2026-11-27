ALAPPUZHA: From 1,400 duck farmers to just 350 in a decade. Recurring bird flu outbreaks, mounting rearing costs and inadequate government compensation have taken a heavy toll on duck farming in Kuttanad and Upper Kuttanad, forcing more than 1,000 farmers to abandon their traditional livelihood since the disease was first reported in the state in 2014.

The outbreaks, which typically occur between October and December, have dealt a particularly severe blow to farmers during the peak Christmas and New Year season, when demand for ducks is high. Repeated losses from the death and mass culling of birds have left many farmers struggling to recover their investments, with several eventually forced to shut down their farms.

Karthikeyan, a duck farmer from Thalavady, said the inadequate compensation offered by the government for ducks culled as a preventive measure was among the major reasons behind the decline.

"The compensation rates, fixed nearly 12 years ago, have not been revised despite the steep increase in the cost of duck rearing and market prices. At present, farmers receive Rs 200 for a duck aged above two months, Rs 100 for younger ducks and Rs 5 for an egg. However, a duck fetches around Rs 500 to Rs 650 in the market. The compensation is nowhere near the actual value of the birds or the investment made by farmers in raising them," he said.