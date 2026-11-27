ALAPPUZHA: From 1,400 duck farmers to just 350 in a decade. Recurring bird flu outbreaks, mounting rearing costs and inadequate government compensation have taken a heavy toll on duck farming in Kuttanad and Upper Kuttanad, forcing more than 1,000 farmers to abandon their traditional livelihood since the disease was first reported in the state in 2014.
The outbreaks, which typically occur between October and December, have dealt a particularly severe blow to farmers during the peak Christmas and New Year season, when demand for ducks is high. Repeated losses from the death and mass culling of birds have left many farmers struggling to recover their investments, with several eventually forced to shut down their farms.
Karthikeyan, a duck farmer from Thalavady, said the inadequate compensation offered by the government for ducks culled as a preventive measure was among the major reasons behind the decline.
"The compensation rates, fixed nearly 12 years ago, have not been revised despite the steep increase in the cost of duck rearing and market prices. At present, farmers receive Rs 200 for a duck aged above two months, Rs 100 for younger ducks and Rs 5 for an egg. However, a duck fetches around Rs 500 to Rs 650 in the market. The compensation is nowhere near the actual value of the birds or the investment made by farmers in raising them," he said.
The rising cost of rearing ducks has compounded the crisis. A kilogram of feed now costs around Rs 32, while the daily wage of a worker has increased to Rs 1,200. Farmers say the combination of recurring outbreaks, inadequate compensation and rising input costs has pushed many into debt, leaving them with little incentive to continue.
"If the compensation had been revised in line with prevailing market prices, many farmers would have continued in this profession. Fair compensation should be ensured for ducks killed due to bird flu. Farmers are facing a severe crisis, and many have abandoned duck farming after falling into debt. The government's approach towards the farming community should change," said K Samuel, secretary of the United Duck Farmers' Association.
Farmers also point to the absence of an effective mechanism to monitor and contain outbreaks. Although authorities have been promising to introduce a monitoring system to prevent and control bird flu since 2014, no effective mechanism has materialised, they allege.
There may, however, be some hope on the horizon. An indigenous vaccine developed by the ICAR-National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) to prevent bird flu is expected to be released this month. With no vaccine currently available against the disease, the development has raised hopes among duck farmers. The Centre expects the vaccine to help prevent outbreaks and reduce the recurring threat to the poultry sector.
Farmers hope that the vaccine, coupled with revised compensation rates and an effective disease-monitoring system, will help arrest the decline and revive duck farming in Kuttanad and Upper Kuttanad.