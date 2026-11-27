THRISSUR : President Droupadi Murmu is set to visit the Guruvayur Sree Krishna Temple on Friday, with the Devaswom making special arrangements in connection with her visit.

The President is scheduled to reach Guruvayur around 3.50 pm and proceed to the Sreevalsam Guest House. She is expected to have darshan at the temple by 4.10 pm.

The temple will close its doors for regular devotees at 1.30 pm. Darshan for devotees will resume around 5 pm after the President’s visit.

As part of the security arrangements, the first few rows of the queue complex at East Nada will be kept completely vacant. Devotees will not be allowed into the eastern courtyard during the President’s visit.