KOCHI: President Droupadi Murmu on Friday began her two-day visit to Kerala by visiting the Sri Adi Shankara Janmabhoomi Temple at Kalady in Ernakulam district, the birthplace of Sri Adi Shankaracharya.

The President was received by Governor Om Prakash Mathur, Chief Minister V D Satheesan and senior officials Cochin International Airport. From the airport, she proceeded to Kalady, where she was received by the Governor, Higher Education Minister Roji M John, Sringeri Math CEO and administrator P A Murali, and others.

The President was given a traditional Poornakumbham welcome at the temple, where she offered prayers. After completing her visit, she left for Kuttanellur in Thrissur.

Keralam CM VD Satheesan welcomed the President. In a post on X he wrote, “On behalf of the people of Keralam, I extend my warmest greetings and heartfelt welcome to her. Wishing the Hon’ble President a pleasant and memorable stay in Keralam,” the chief minister said.

The President is scheduled to attend the golden jubilee celebrations of Vaidyaratnam Ayurveda College at Kuttanellur in Thrissur. She will also visit the Guruvayur Sree Krishna Temple and offer prayers on Friday afternoon.

Restrictions have been imposed on the entry of devotees to the Guruvayur temple in connection with the presidential visit. Elaborate security arrangements have been made in and around the temple premises. Devotees have been requested to cooperate with the authorities.

On Saturday, the President will attend the Autumn Term 2026 Passing Out Parade at the Indian Naval Academy (INA) at Ezhimala in Kannur district.

She will review the parade and take the salute at the Pereira Parade Ground and will also present medals and trophies to the distinguished trainees passing out of the academy.

More than 400 officer trainees from various courses, including cadets from friendly foreign countries, will participate in the parade.

The passing out parade marks the culmination of their training and the beginning of their careers as commissioned officers.